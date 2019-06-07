Martin Garrix annuleert al zijn shows: “Ik ben er kapot van” TDS

07 juni 2019

15u38

Bron: ANP 0 Concerten Martin Garrix (23) annuleert zijn aankomende shows. De dj moet onder het mes na een sprong van het podium en treedt zeker vier weken niet op, zo meldt zijn management.

“Ik ben er kapot van dat ik de show moet annuleren, aangezien ik niets liever doe dan voor jullie optreden”, laat de dj weten in een bericht, waarin hij zich richt tot zijn fans. “Ik voel me geweldig als ik op het podium sta en jullie zie lachen. Ik keek er enorm naar uit en ik wil mijn fans nooit teleurstellen. Helaas is dit te groot: ik moet geopereerd worden en rust houden. Ga ik nu niet onder het mes, dan bestaat de kans dat ik mijn enkel permanent beschadig en nooit meer kan optreden.”

Garrix liep zijn blessure op toen hij zaterdag 25 mei van een podium in Las Vegas sprong. Aanvankelijk dacht hij dat de blessure met de tijd zou overgaan, maar dat bleek niet het geval. De dj heeft zijn enkelbanden gescheurd en wordt geopereerd. Garrix bedankt iedereen voor de steun en hoopt zo snel mogelijk weer op het podium te staan.