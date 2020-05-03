Fans kunnen meespelen in clip van Camila Cabello BDB

03 mei 2020

16u16

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Om geld in te zamelen voor mensen die het moeilijk hebben door de coronacrisis heeft Camila Cabello (23) haar fans een mooi vooruitzicht geboden. Op Instagram deelde de zangeres een filmpje waarin ze vertelt dat iedereen die geld doneert, kans maakt om in haar volgende muziekvideo mee te spelen.

"Ik bied een dag op de set van mijn volgende muziekvideo aan als de ‘social distancing’ voorbij is", zegt Camila. "Je hebt dan een cameo in de clip en leert samen met mij de choreografie. Ik zal je dan alle danspasjes leren. Of nou ja, mijn choreograaf zal dat doen.”

De actie is onderdeel van de All-In Challenge, opgezet door Michael Rubin, mede-eigenaar van basketbalclub Philadelphia 76ers. Hiervoor bieden celebrities bijzondere eigendommen of unieke ervaringen aan om geld in te zamelen voor mensen die hulp of eten nodig hebben tijdens de coronacrisis.