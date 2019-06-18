Eurovisiesongfestival-winnaar Duncan Laurence breidt Europese tour verder uit KD

18 juni 2019

18u00

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Duncan Laurence (25) blijft zijn Europese tournee maar uitbreiden. De Nederlandse Eurovisiesongfestivalwinnaar heeft concerten in Italië, Spanje, Polen en België toegevoegd aan zijn tournee. Dat meldt hij op Instagram.

"Ik sta nog steeds te stuiteren dat ‘Arcade’ vijftig miljoen streams op Spotify heeft. Om dat te vieren heb ik nieuwe shows toegevoegd", schrijft Duncan op Instagram. De tournee start op 5 november in Parijs en eindigt op 15 december in Oslo. Eerder voegde de zanger vanwege de grote vraag al shows toe en werden er concerten verplaatst naar grotere zalen. De optredens in Antwerpen en Keulen zijn al uitverkocht.