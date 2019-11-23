Emma Bale is terug met nieuwe single: “Dit is het begin van een nieuw avontuur” KD

23 november 2019

11u20 0 Muziek Na haar deelname aan ‘The Voice Kids’, een samenwerking met Milow en de titel ‘jongste MIA-winnares ooit’, werd het plots stil rond Emma Bale (20). Haar laatste single ‘Cut Loose’ dateert van juni 2018 en sindsdien liet de twintiger niets meer van zich horen. Achter de schermen werkte ze echter hard aan nieuw materiaal. Het nieuwe nummer ‘Joan’ is nu te verkrijgen.

De titel verwijst naar Jeanne d’Arc, de Franse vrijheidsstrijdster. Emma Bale zegt haar te bewonderen om haar toewijding en doorzettingsvermogen. Het lied vertelt over een jonge vrouw die met haar wilskracht iemand wil overtuigen om samen met haar helemaal voor het leven te gaan. “Dit is het begin van een nieuw avontuur. Ik kan niet wachten op wat er nog allemaal te gebeuren staat”, deelt de zangeres mee. In 2020 trekt de blondine door België en Nederland om haar nieuwe werk voor te stellen. De tournee start op 27 maart in Amsterdam en eindigt in Brussel.