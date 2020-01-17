Eminem verrast met nieuw album en spreekt zich uit tegen wapengeweld SDE

Bron: Pitchfork/Instagram 0 Muziek Zo’n twee jaar nadat hij onverwacht album ‘Kamikaze' op de wereld losliet, is Eminem (47) terug met een nieuw verrassingsalbum: ‘Music to Be Murdered By’. Op de plaat en in eerste single ‘Darkness' spreekt hij zich uit tegen wapengeweld.

Het lijkt erop dat Eminem wel van een verrassing houdt. Zijn nieuwste plaat, ‘Music to Be Murdered By’, werd net als zijn vorige, ‘Kamikaze’, geheel onverwacht op de wereld losgelaten. Inspiratie voor de titel en de coverfoto haalde de rapper bij de legendarische regisseur Alfred Hitchcock, die zelf een gelijknamig album uitbracht. Eminem gebruikte ook een sample uit het album op zijn nieuwe plaat. De rapper koos ook voor enkele andere bekende stemmen. Zo zijn onder meer Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, Anderson .Paak en de in december overleden Juice WRLD te horen.

Qua boodschap spreekt Eminem zich uitdrukkelijk uit tégen wapengeweld. Op ‘Unaccommodating’ heeft hij het over de terroristische aanslag in Manchester uit 2017, waarin 22 mensen omkwamen bij een concert van Ariana Grande. “Bombs away”, klinkt het onder meer. En in de videoclip van zijn nieuwe single ‘Darkness’ toont hij een schietpartij op een concert, gevolgd door beelden van de schietpartij in Las Vegas uit 2017. Op het einde van de video nodigt hij mensen uit om te stemmen voor de wapenwet: “Zorg ervoor dat je stem gehoord wordt en help om de wapenwetten in Amerika te veranderen", staat er te lezen.