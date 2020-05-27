Ellie Goulding komt na vijf jaar met nieuw album TDS

27 mei 2020

17u23

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek De Britse zangeres Ellie Goulding (33) brengt op 17 juli een nieuw album uit. Dat maakte zij bekend op Twitter. De titel is ‘Brightest Blue’.

Haar laatste werk, 'Delirium’, dateert uit 2015. Goulding bracht in 2018 wel de single ‘Close to Me’ uit, de eerste single van haar nieuwe album. Eerder meldde Goulding dat haar vierde album al in 2019 uit zou komen, maar dit maakte zij niet waar. Het was onduidelijk waarom ‘Brightest Blue’ werd uitgesteld.

De 33-jarige zangeres brak in 2011 door met de single ‘Lights’ en hits als ‘I Need Your Love’, ‘Burn’ en ‘Love Me Like You Do’.