Ed Sheeran maakt alle samenwerkingen op zijn nieuwe album bekend: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Eminem en vele anderen MVO

19 juni 2019

11u07 0 Muziek Ed Sheeran heeft zopas alle artiesten waarmee hij samenwerkt op zijn nieuwe album ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ bekendgemaakt. Hij deelde een foto van de volledige tracklist op Instagram.

De plaat bevat vijftien nieuwe songs. Het gaat onder andere om nummers met Cardi B, Skrillex, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy, 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Chance The Rapper, Khalid en H.E.R..

“Ik ben een enorme fan van alle artiesten waarmee ik heb samengewerkt”, legt Sheeran uit. “Ofwel volg ik hen al sinds het begin van hun carrière, ofwel heb ik een album van hen dat ik steeds opnieuw beluister: ze inspireren me stuk voor stuk en brengen elk iets speciaals naar een nummer. Ik kan niet wachten tot iedereen het kan horen.”

‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ ligt vanaf 12 juli in de rekken en kan op dit moment al besteld worden.

De tracklist

1. Beautiful People feat. Khalid

2. South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B

3. Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

4. Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy

5. Best Part of Me feat. Yebba

6. I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber

7. Antisocial with Travis Scott

8. Remember the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent

9. Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus

10. Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai

11. Nothing on You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave

12. I Don’t Want Your Money feat. H.E.R

13. 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

14. Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex

15. Blow with Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton