Drake 'in shock' door Adele in publiek KVE

13 oktober 2018

12u07

Bron: BuzzE 0 Muziek Drake kan het nog amper geloven. Adele stond vrijdag tijdens zijn show in Los Angeles, zonder dat hij het wist, tussen de duizenden fans in het publiek. Nadien prees de zangeres op Twitter de avond als "een van mijn favoriete shows aller tijden".

Drake was overweldigd toen hij hoorde dat de zangeres bij zijn optreden was. "Ik hou van deze vrouw en zij kwam naar mijn show", schrijft de Canadese rapper op Instagram. "Goddank heeft niemand het me verteld, want ik zou in shock zijn geweest."

Drake tourt momenteel samen met het Amerikaanse hiphop-trio Migos door Canada en de Verenigde Staten. Tijdens de Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour spelen ze zeven avonden achter elkaar in Los Angeles.