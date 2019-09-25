Dotan na de heisa: “Het mediaschandaal heeft me veel goeds gebracht” Marlies van Leeuwen

25 september 2019

12u00

Bron: AD 0 Muziek Dotan voelt zich gelukkiger en sterker dan ooit, anderhalf jaar nadat werd onthuld dat de Nederlandse zanger een ‘trollenleger’ inzette om zijn populariteit te vergroten. Dat vertelt hij in de minidocu ‘Bondig’. “Soms moet een les heel hard binnenkomen om iets te keren.”

Hoewel de 32-jarige zanger zich ellendig voelde nadat hij van zijn voetstuk viel, ziet hij inmiddels in dat de zogeheten ‘trollenlegeraffaire’ hem veel goeds heeft gebracht. “Het heeft me dichter bij mezelf gebracht”, vertelt de Home-zanger. Hij vond het confronterend, maar ook hard nodig. “Als je zo op je bek gaat en zo diep zit, kun je maar één ding doen en dat is naar jezelf kijken.”

De Nederlandse krant Volkskrant onthulde vorig jaar in mei dat de zanger ruim 140 nepaccounts had ingeschakeld om zijn reputatie een boost te geven. In eerste instantie ontkende Dotan de beschuldiging, maar niet veel later kwam hij met een video waarin hij bevestigde “kanalen en profielen op sociale media” te hebben gebruikt om zijn carrière te promoten.

Authentiek

Na interviews waarin hij zijn spijt betuigde “aan ieder die zich gekwetst voelde”, vertelt Dotan nu in ‘Bondig’ dat hij zijn leven nu “helemaal authentiek” wil leven. Daar hoort ook bij dat hij zichzelf toestaat om fouten te maken. “Daar lag ik vroeger wakker van, maar nu voel ik me vrijer. Dit is wie ik ben.” Dat is volgens hem ook terug te zien op zijn social media, hij gebruikt het niet alleen meer als marketinginstrument, maar ook als een plek om wat meer van zichzelf te laten zien. “Vorige week deelde ik een fimpje van slechte kwaliteit van dat ik thuis aan het jammen was. Vroeger zou ik dat niet doen, want het moest er goed uitzien en passen in mijn feed. Nu denk ik: fuck it, ik wil het delen. Al kreeg ik wel een berichtje: zou je dit wel doen?”, zegt Dotan.

(Lees verder onder de foto)

Dotan maakte maandag zijn comeback op het podium van Paradiso in Amsterdam waar hij oud en nieuw materiaal liet horen. Daar werkte hij aan in de tijd waarin hij zich had teruggetrokken in zijn huis. “Muziek is de goedkoopste therapie", vertelt de zanger, want terwijl hij thuis zat om te bekomen van de heisa, kwam ook nieuwe inspiratie. “Los van alles wat er is gebeurd, was ik ook bezig met muziek op een manier die mij niet happy maakte”. Die nieuwe instelling zorgt ervoor dat Dotan weer met frisse moed naar de toekomst kijkt. Binnenkort toert hij door Amerika, en in februari volgend jaar doet hij ook zes zalen in Nederland aan. “Ik ben gelukkiger dan ooit, sterker dan ooit en ik maak nu de mooiste muziek. Ik heb er zin in.”