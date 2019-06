Dotan kondigt zijn comeback-concert aan: “Wie komt er?”

It’s been a very long time since I’ve played a show. I’m a bit nervous, but I’m so very excited to announce that I’ll be playing @ParadisoAdam - my favourite venue on 23 September. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00am. I’ll be playing lots of new music! Who is coming? pic.twitter.com/j6Gr5Q6Z2l

Dotan(@ DotanMusic)