Dochter Marco Borsato schrijft eigen nummer ter ere van haar moeder

06 mei 2020

Jada Borsato (17) heeft zelf een nummer geschreven voor haar moeder, Leontine (52). Dat deed ze ter ere van Moederdag.

Ze deelde een fragment van het liedje, dat ‘Praying to Angels’ gaat heten, op Instagram. “Hier is een stukje van een nummer wat ik samen met mijn liefje Roeland heb geschreven. Ter ere van mijn moeder.”

Het ziet ernaar uit dat Jada in de voetsporen van haar vader zal treden, want in januari dit jaar tekende ze bij het Nederlandse artiestenbureau NAMAM. Het is de bedoeling dat ze daar een carrière start als zangeres en stemactrice.