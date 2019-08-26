Dimitri Vegas en Like Mike hinten op samenwerking met zangeres Anne-Marie KD

07u26 0 Muziek Horen we binnenkort Anne-Marie op een nummer van Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike? Het zou kunnen, want de broers lijken op een samenwerking te hinten. Op Instagram deelden ze een foto met de zangeres met een wel erg mysterieus onderschrift. “Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x Anne-Marie = ?”

Fans van de artiesten laten in de reacties onder de foto’s alleszins weten te hopen dat er ook echt een samenwerking komt. Voor Dimitri en Mike is het niet de eerste keer dat ze met een superster samenwerken. Ze brachten al muziek uit met Paris Hilton en David Guetta. Anne-Marie is ook in ons land heel populair, dus een samenwerking zou zeker scoren in de nationale hitlijsten. De Britse ster scoorde hier al met de hits ‘Rockabye’ en ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S.’, en ze stond al in de Lotto Arena en op Werchter.