Derde keer, goede keer? Josje Huisman brengt deze week een nieuwe single uit KD

09 juli 2019

11u08

Bron: Instagram 0 Muziek Drie maanden na ‘Laat Ze Maar’ brengt ex-K3'tje Josje Huisman een nieuwe single uit. Het nummer, dat waarschijnlijk ‘Wat Doe Je Nou’ zal heten, wordt vrijdag uitgebracht. Dat maakte de zangeres zelf bekend op Instagram.

‘Wat Doe Je Nou’ komt drie maanden na ‘Laat Ze Maar’ uit. Dat is opvallend sneller dan verwacht. Ter vergelijking: tussen ‘Gasolina’ en ‘Laat Ze Maar' zat anderhalf jaar tijd. “Ik ben met nieuwe muziek bezig, maar een album is een work in progress”, aldus Josje een tijdje geleden. Het wordt afwachten of de zangeres potten zal breken met haar nieuwe nummer. ‘Laat Ze Maar’ werd beter ontvangen dan ‘Gasolina’, maar was geen regelrechte hit. Al liet het management van de blondine wel blijken tevreden te zijn met het succes van de single. Naast muziek brengt Josje ook een nieuw boek uit.