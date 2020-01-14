Demi Lovato maakt 1,5 jaar na overdosis terugkeer naar het podium LV

14 januari 2020

18u47 0 Muziek Anderhalf jaar na een bijna fatale drugsoverdosis, maakt Demi Lovato haar comeback. De 27-jarige zangeres staat eind januari op het podium van de Grammy Awards.

Lovato deelde het nieuws op haar Instagrampagina, en schreef onder een foto: “Ik zei toch dat de volgende keer dat jullie van me horen, het zingend zou zijn.” Daarmee doelt ze op een volledig zwarte foto die ze in december 2019 publiceerde, om daarna in stilte te verdwijnen. Tot nu dus, want op zondag 26 januari staat Demi op het podium van de Grammy Awards. Dat zijn zowat de meest prestigieuze prijzen die uitgedeeld worden in de muziekindustrie. Onder anderen Ariana Grande, Lizzo en Billie Eilish zullen ook optreden.

De zangeres heeft zware jaren achter zich liggen. In juli 2018 werd ze met spoed opgenomen nadat ze een overdosis drugs had genomen. Sindsdien verdween ze uit het publieke oog en bracht ze geen nieuwe muziek meer uit. Nu lijkt ze op de weg terug. In november 2019 verklapte ze al met nieuwe muziek bezig te zijn, maar, zo benadrukte ze, alles op z’n tijd. “Ik heb besloten om het rustig aan te doen, mijn tijd te nemen. Die nieuwe muziek komt er op den duur zeker, ik kan namelijk niet wachten om het uit te brengen.” Waarschijnlijk zal Lovato dan ook haar eerste nieuwe single brengen op de award ceremonie.