Coldplay komt met nieuw live-album

19 oktober 2018

06u52

19 oktober 2018

06u52

Fans van Coldplay kunnen binnenkort de laatste tournee van hun idolen herbeleven. Na hun 'Head Full of Dreams'-tournee komt de band met een mooi cadeau voor de feestdagen. Dat meldt Billboard.

Begin december is een pakket te koop met daarin een live-album, een filmregistratie van het concert en een documentaire over de band. Het live-album werd opgenomen op 15 november 2017 in Buenos Aires. Met 24 tracks is ‘Live in Buenos Aires’ het eerste album waarom een compleet concert van Coldplay te horen is.

De film is ook in Buenos Aires opgenomen, op 8 november 2017. De documentaire ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ gaat over de 20-jarige carrière van de band. Deze docu is op 14 november te zien in de bioscopen van Kinepolis.