Coco Jr. brengt na 22 jaar weer een soloalbum uit

Muziek Coco Jr. (54), die vorig jaar nog furore maakte in 'Liefde voor Muziek', brengt met 'Rediscovered' zijn eerste soloalbum uit in 22 jaar tijd. Met dank aan de radiozender JOE. Op de plaat covert hij onder andere Elvis Presley en David Bowie.

Het idee voor een coveralbum kwam er dankzij radiozender JOE. Coco Jr. coverde voor de zender enkele van zijn favoriete hits uit de Top 2000. “Al die artiesten zijn mijn helden. Op eigen initiatief had ik zoiets misschien niet gedurfd”, vertelt de zanger in een interview met Het Nieuwsblad. “Maar als je het in opdracht doet, kan je je dat permitteren.” Ook enkele covers uit ‘Liefde voor Muziek’ zijn op het album terug te vinden.

In maart staat al het eerste optreden van Coco Jr. XL gepland in de Koningin Elisabethzaal. Met zijn groep The Dinky Toys staat Coco Jr. in april ook nog twee keer in het Sportpaleis tijdens ‘Back to the 90s & Nillies’.