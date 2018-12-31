Céline Dion danst als een bezetene bij concert Lady Gaga SD

14u38 1 Muziek Lady Gaga (32) is net begonnen met haar ‘residence’ in Las Vegas en afgaand op de reactie van een toeschouwer, blijkt dat een schot in de roos te zijn. Gaga deelt een filmpje waarin te zien is hoe niemand minder dan Céline Dion (50) helemaal los gaat op haar hit ‘The Edge of Glory’.

De ‘My Heart Will Go On’-zangeres was gisteren aanwezig bij de tweede show van Gaga’s Las Vegas-reeks. In het filmpje, dat Gaga deelt in haar Instagram Stories, is te zien dat Céline het nummer meezingt én danst alsof haar leven ervan afhangt.

Gaga laat ook zien dat Céline voor aanvang van het concert even backstage een kijkje kwam nemen. Ze gaf advies - Dion is al jarenlang een zogenoemde resident in het Amerikaanse gokwalhalla - en bad met de sterzangeres en haar team.

Lady Gaga zal de komende twee jaar Las Vegas als vaste thuisbasis hebben, en geeft daar de concertreeks Enigma. Celine Dion stopt komende zomer met haar Vegas-residentie na acht jaar lang concerten te hebben gegeven in Caesars Palace.

