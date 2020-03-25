Camila Cabello komt niet naar Sportpaleis LOV

25 maart 2020

07u31 0 Muziek Camila Cabello zal deze zomer niet optreden in het Antwerpse Sportpaleis. De 23-jarige zangeres heeft beslist haar wereldtournee uit te stellen vanwege het coronavirus.

Deze zomer zou Camila Cabello de wereld rondtrekken met haar ‘The Romance Tour’. Omdat de voorbereidingen daarvoor in het gedrang komen vanwege het coronavirus, heeft de zangeres beslist de tournee uit te stellen. “We kunnen geen repetities doen zonder ons team in gevaar te brengen. Dit voelt aan als de meest verantwoordelijke keuze. We doen ons best om zo snel mogelijk nieuwe data te prikken”, schrijft ze op Instagram aan haar fans.

“Het zijn moeilijke tijden en ik hoop dat jullie allemaal veilig zijn, zowel fysiek als mentaal”, vervolgt Camila. Normaal zou de ‘Senorita’-zangeres op zondag 14 juni op het podium van het Sportpaleis in Antwerpen staan. Een nieuwe datum moet nog worden gecommuniceerd.