BTS grote winnaar bij Mnet Asian Music Awards Redactie

14 december 2018

21u50

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek K-popsensatie BTS is de grote winnaar geworden bij de Mnet Asian Music Awards, de belangrijkste muziekprijzen in Azië. De zevenkoppige boyband uit Zuid-Korea won maar liefst vijf awards en werd ook nog eens gefeliciteerd door Janet Jackson.

BTS, dat staat voor Bangtan Boys, kreeg de award voor beste video, beste album en artiest van het jaar. Daarnaast ging de boyband aan de haal met de prijs voor beste geklede artiest. Ook sleepte BTS de Mwave Global Fans' Choice Award in de wacht.

Eregast op de awardshow was Janet Jackson. Zij kreeg een oeuvre-award. Backstage had de Amerikaanse zangeres het prima naar haar zin met BTS. Ze complimenteerde de bandleden en ging met ze op de foto. Die zette ze later op social media.