Brengt Taylor Swift binnenkort nieuwe muziek uit? Vreemde Instagramfoto's doen vermoeden van wel

27 februari 2019

10u19

Bron: BuzzFeed 0 Muziek Het is al van november 2017 geleden dat Taylor Swift (29) nieuwe muziek uitgebracht heeft, en dus zijn fans ervan overtuigd dat de popzangeres binnenkort met nieuw materiaal naar buiten komt. Op het internet ontstaan de wildste complottheorieën over hoe en wanneer de zangeres haar nieuwe single zal uitbrengen.

Voor ‘Reputation’, het meest recente werk van Taylor Swift, had de zangeres een vast stramien wat de release van nieuwe muziek betreft. De popster bracht dus elke twee jaar een nieuw album uit. ‘Taylor Swift’ verscheen in 2006, twee jaar later was het aan ‘Fearless’, nog eens twee jaar later lag ‘Speak Now’ in de winkelrekken en in 2012 verscheen ‘Red’. ‘1989’ kwam dan weer uit in 2014. Haar zesde album, ‘Reputation’, volgde het stramien echter niet. Dat had, volgens fans, in 2016 moeten verschijnen, maar kwam pas eind 2017 uit. Volgens bronnen heeft de uitgestelde release alles te maken met de publiekelijke ruzies die de ster had met Kim Kardashian, Kanye West en Katy Perry.

Volgens mediafiguur Perez Hilton is Taylor niet van plan om terug te keren naar haar oude schema. In mei liet Perez nog optekenen dat Taylor hem verteld had dat haar zevende album voor haar dertigste verjaardag zou verschijnen. Dat zou betekenen dat het nog voor december in de winkelrekken zou moeten liggen. Taylor zelf bevestigde de mededeling van Perez Hilton niet, maar in oktober zei ze wel dat ze zin heeft in “het volgende hoofdstuk”. Fans denken dus dat Taylor al druk in de weer is met nieuwe muziek. Zeker nu er foto’s opgedoken zijn van de zangeres in de opnamestudio.

Maar fans zien nog meer tekenen aan de wand. De zangeres post sinds deze week namelijk ook “vreemde foto’s”, vertellen ze. Haar trouwe aanhangers zijn er dan ook bijna zeker van dat Taylor op die manier aftelt naar de eerste teaser van haar nieuwste werk. Toen Taylor zondag een foto van zeven palmbonen deelde, dachten haar fans dat de zangeres refereerde naar haar zevende album, maar toen ze een dag later een foto deelde waarop te zien is hoe ze op de zesde trede van een trap zit, ging een ander belletje rinkelen: is de zangeres niet gewoon aan het aftellen? Het zou best kunnen, want dinsdag deelde Taylor dan weet een foto waarop vijf gaten in een hek te zien zijn. Nog even aftellen dus!