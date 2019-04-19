Bob Dylan is de foto’s beu: “We kunnen spelen of poseren” SD

19 april 2019

07u12

Bron: People 2 Muziek Bob Dylan (77) heeft het duidelijk gehad met de vele foto’s die tijdens zijn concerten genomen worden. Al jarenlang verbiedt hij het nemen van foto’s, maar er zijn nog steeds fans die zich daar niet aan kunnen houden. Tijdens een concert in Oostenrijk was de maat vol voor de zanger.

Tijdens het nummer ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ stopte Dylan halverwege nadat een fan geprobeerd had om een foto van hem te nemen. Hij mompelde iets over “foto’s”, waarna hij kwaad enkele stappen achteruit zette en bijna over een monitor viel. Toen hij zijn evenwicht hervonden had, richtte hij zich kwaad tot de fan: “Neem foto’s of neem geen foto’s”, gromde hij. “We kunnen ofwel spelen ofwel poseren. Oké?”

Vervolgens speelde Dylan nog het nummer ‘It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry” maar beëindigde daarna het concert. Zijn band speelde wel nog verder, met een akoestische versie van ‘Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues’.

De muzikant verbiedt al jarenlang fotografie in de zalen waar hij optreedt. Volgens Rolling Stone worden fans niet alleen op voorhand geïnformeerd dat foto’s verboden zijn, maar is er ook security in de zaal die ervoor zorgt dat de regel nageleefd wordt. Dat Dylan zelfs de moeite nam om de fan aan te spreken, betekent dat het hem echt hoog zat. De muzikant heeft al jaren niet meer rechtstreeks tegen zijn publiek gepraat. Hij kondigt zelfs zijn eigen band niet meer aan. De laatste keer dat dat gebeurde, was naar verluidt in 2017.