Billie Eilish werkt samen met haar idool Justin Bieber: “Alles is mogelijk” KD

13 juli 2019

15u38

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek De Amerikaanse sensatie Billie Eilish (17) zag deze week een droom in vervulling gaan. De tiener bracht samen met haar idool Justin Bieber een remix van haar nummer ‘Bad Guy’ uit. “Alles is mogelijk”, reageert ze uitgelaten.

Billie heeft er nooit een geheim van gemaakt dat ze een grote fan van Justin Bieber is. Ze verklaarde eerder tegenover het magazine Marie Claire dat ze als jonge tiener stapelverliefd was op de zanger en zijn posters aan haar muur had hangen. Ze kondigde de remix dan ook aan met een oude foto van zichzelf waarop ze voor haar slaapkamermuur met meerdere Bieberposters poseert. Billie en Justin ontmoetten elkaar voor het eerst op het Coachella-festival afgelopen april, waar ze allebei optraden.