Backstreet Boys weer even samen LOV

01 april 2020

Heel wat mensen brengen momenteel hun tijd thuis door, zo ook de Backstreet Boys. De iconische boysband uit de jaren 90 vond er dan ook niets beter op om digitaal een mini-comeback te maken.

De leden van de Backstreet Boys zitten elk in hun eigen huis, maar brachten toch samen hun grootste hit ‘I Want It That Way’. Dat deden ze speciaal voor het benefietconcert van Elton John. “We zijn vereerd om onderdeel te mogen uitmaken van dit project”, lieten ze weten op Instagram. Ook artiesten zoals Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey en Alicia Keys deden mee aan de huiskamerconcerten. Daarmee wisten ze zo'n 8 miljoen dollar in te zamelen.