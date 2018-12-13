Avril Lavigne lanceert nieuwe single TK

13 december 2018

08u30

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek De nieuwe single van Avril Lavigne is uit. De video bij ‘Tell Me It's Over’ is al te zien op YouTube. Ook maakte de zangeres bekend dat haar langverwachte zesde album, het eerste in vijf jaar, op 15 februari uitkomt.

Avril heeft alvast de hoes, de titel en de tracklist van het nieuwe album, ‘Head Above Water’, onthuld. De zangeres is in haar nopjes met haar nieuwe plaat. "Ik ben op dit album veel opener dan op mijn vorige albums. Iedere song vertelt een eigen verhaal en ik hoop dat ze mensen zullen inspireren."

‘Tell Me It's Over’ gaat volgens Avril over sterk genoeg zijn om een punt te zetten achter een relatie waarvan je weet dat die niet goed is voor je. "Als iemand je niet behandelt op de manier die je verdient, is het tijd om ermee te stoppen", zegt ze. Avril begrijpt dat uit zo'n relatie stappen heel moeilijk is. "De tekst is erg breekbaar. Tijdens het schrijven dacht ik terug aan de slechte relaties die ik achter de rug heb."

Het nummer is de opvolger van de eerste single op de plaat: ‘Head Above Water’, die 125 miljoen streams haalde.