Artiesten organiseren benefietconcert ter ere van Mac Miller MVO

03 oktober 2018

07u30

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Op 31 oktober komen collega-artiesten, vrienden en familie van de overleden Mac Miller bijeen voor een groots benefietconcert ter nagedachtenis aan de rapper, wiens officiële naam Malcolm James McCormick was. Karen Meyer, zijn moeder, heeft dit via Instagram laten weten.

"Dank aan alle artiesten, vrienden en partners om dit allemaal waar te maken, ter ere van onze geweldige Malcolm, die voor altijd in ons hart zit", schrijft Karen. Collega's die hun medewerking hebben toegezegd zijn onder andere Travis Scott, John Mayer, Chance The Rapper en Action Bronson. De opbrengst gaat naar het Mac Miller Circles Fund.

Het is niet bekend of Malcolm's ex-vriendin Ariana Grande haar opwachting zal maken tijdens het eerbetoon. Het concert vindt in het openluchttheater The Greek in Los Angeles, dat plaats biedt aan 5870 bezoekers.

De 26-jarige Mac Miller werd op 7 september dood aangetroffen in zijn huis na een vermoedelijke overdosis. De officiële doodsoorzaak moet nog vastgesteld worden naar aanleiding van het toxicologisch rapport.