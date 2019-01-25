Ariana Grande verklapt waar de liedjes op ‘Thank U, Next’ over gaan KD

Bron: Twitter 0 Muziek Ariana Grande (25) heeft aan haar fans verklapt waarover de liedjes zullen gaan op haar vijfde album. De plaat, die ‘Thank U, Next’ zal heten naar het gelijknamige liedje van de zangeres, verschijnt op 8 februari.

Op sociale media deelde Ariana de twaalf nummers die op het album te horen zullen zijn. De liedjes ‘Imagine’, ‘7 Rings’ en ‘Thank U, Next’ werden al als single uitgebracht. De andere negen nummers deelt de zangeres op 8 februari voor het eerst met haar trouwe publiek. Hoewel de releasedatum helemaal niet meer zo lang op zich zal laten wachten, zijn heel wat fans toch al benieuwd naar de nummers. Ariana vertelde daarom al waarover enkele nummers zullen gaan.

Zo gaat het nummer ‘Ghostin’, dat naar de actie genoemd is waarbij je iemand online plots negeert, over een ingewikkelde liefde. “Het gaat erover dat je je schuldig voelt tegenover de persoon waarmee je in een relatie zit omdat je verliefd bent op iemand anders. Je voelt je slecht omdat hij weet dat hij niet in de buurt komt van die andere persoon”, aldus de zangeres op Twitter. Ook ‘In My Head’ volgt de verhaallijn van een ingewikkelde liefde. “Het gaat over verliefd zijn op een versie van iemand die je in je hoofd gecreëerd hebt. Je wordt verliefd op iemand die ze niet zijn.”

Veel fans gokken dat deze liedjes over Pete Davidson gaan, de ex waarmee Ariana Grande in het huwelijksbootje wou stappen. Al kan het volgens enkele fans ook over één van haar andere ex-liefjes gaan. Met het lied ‘Thank U, Next’ zette ze hen ook al te kijk.

