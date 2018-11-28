Ariana Grande laat zich door ‘Mean Girls’ inspireren en lost teaser vol roddels SD

28 november 2018

10u09

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Fans zitten op hete kolen nu de lancering van de videoclip van ‘Thank u, next’ van Ariana Grande (25) steeds dichterbij komt. Uit foto’s die de zangeres deelt op sociale media viel al af te leiden dat haar nieuwe clip zal verwijzen naar films uit de jaren 2000. Maar nu is er ook een teaser, helemaal in de stijl van de film ‘Mean Girls’.

Ariana Grande bracht het nummer enkele weken geleden al uit, samen met een lyric video, maar op de officiële videoclip was het nog even wachten. De verlossing lijkt nu nabij, want de 25-jarige zangeres deelde zopas een voorproefje op sociale media.

Voor de videoclip laat Ariana zich inspireren door enkele klassiekers uit de moderne cinema. Zo zal ze in de clip van ‘Thank u, next’ verwijzen naar de films 'Bring It On', '13 Going On 30', 'Legally Blonde’ en ‘Mean Girls’. Die laatste vormt meteen ook de inspiratie voor de teaser. Daarin wordt een scène uit ‘Mean Girls’ nagespeeld waarin klasgenoten en kennissen vertellen wie de beruchte en gemene Regina George is.

Roddels

Zo zien we comédienne en zangeres Colleen Ballinger (op YouTube bekend als Miranda Sings nvdr.) die vertelt dat ze hoorde dat Ariana Grande zwanger was, en daarom ook zwanger werd. De volgende in het rijtje is acteur Jonathan Bennett, die in de originele film de rol van Aaron Samuels speelde en nu opnieuw in de huid kruipt van de knappe tienerjongen. Daarna zien we achtergronddanser Scott Nicholson en actrice Stefanie Drummond, die Bethany Byrd speelde in ‘Mean Girls’. De twee hebben het over de stukgelopen verloving van Ariana. “Ariana blies een verloving af, dus vond ik een man die me ten huwelijk vroeg, zodat ik ook een verloving kon afblazen.”

De volgende roddelaar is zanger Troye Sivan, die onlangs nog samen met Ariana het nummer ‘Dance To This’ uitbracht. “Ik hoorde dat ze nu lesbisch is en date met een meisje dat Aubrey heet. Het is te gek”, klinkt het in de teaser. Hiermee verwijst hij naar een recente roddel die ontstond nadat ‘Thank u, next’ uitkwam. In het nummer meenden sommigen de naam ‘Aubrey’ te horen in de plaats van ‘Ari’, en dus dachten ze dat de zangeres nu aan het daten is met ene Aubrey. De laatste persoon die in beeld komt is YouTuber Gabi DeMartino. Zij werd in het verleden fel bekritiseerd omdat ze Ariana Grande te veel zou proberen imiteren, waar nu ook met een kwinkslag naar verwezen wordt in de teaser.

Vereerd

Naast de vele reacties van fans heeft nu ook ‘Mean Girls’-actrice Linsdsay Lohan van zich laten horen. Zij voelt zich vereerd door de ‘Thank u, next'-videoclip. “Niemand Lindsay Lohant zoals de echte Lindsay Lohan”, grapte de 32-jarige dinsdag op Instagram bij een foto van zichzelf. “Maar ik ben gevleid dat Ariana zoveel van ‘Mean Girls’ houdt.” Ze ging in de post ook in op de casting van ‘Dynasty’-ster Elizabeth Gillies als Cady Heron, de rol die zij in de film uit 2004 speelde. “Daarnaast, ik hou van Dynasty.”

De actrice, die momenteel de realityserie 'Lohan Beach Club’ opneemt, bracht met haar bericht de geruchtenstroom op gang dat zij zelf ook iets met de clip van Ariana te maken heeft. Ze begon haar post namelijk met de mededeling dat ze “ergens achter de schermen was”. Een woordvoerder van Lindsay wenste volgens Entertainment Weekly niet te reageren op de geruchten.

Ex-vriendjes

Ariana Grande bracht de hit ‘Thank u, next’ uit kort nadat ze brak met komiek Pete Davidson. De twee waren al enkele maanden verloofd, maar zagen toch geen toekomst in hun relatie. 'Thank u, next’ is een “ode aan haar exen”. Naast Pete zingt ze zo namelijk ook over haar ex Mac Miller, die eerder dit jaar op 26-jarige leeftijd overleed.