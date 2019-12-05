Anouk Matton valt (opnieuw) in de prijzen IDR

05 december 2019

19u50 0 Muziek Anouk Matton heeft er een superstraf jaar opzitten, en dat is ook het internationale DJ-platform Djanetop niet ontgaan. Zij hielden een wedstrijd waarbij hun lezers konden stemmen op hun favoriete vrouwelijke dj. Anouk behaalde voor het tweede jaar op rij een derde plaats.

Anouk - die recent nog twee muziekprijzen van MTV kreeg - moet in de lijst enkel de Australische Alison Wonderland en het Engelse duo Nervo laten voorgaan. Een zelfde resultaat als vorig jaar, want toen behaalde de echtgenote van Dimitri Vegas ook de bronzen plak in deze lijst. Hiermee is Anouk ook opnieuw de beste Belgische plaatjesdraaister.

Naast de 26-jarige blondine wisten nog enkele straffe madammen een plekje op de lijst te versieren. Zo behaalde techno queen Charlotte de Witte de negende plaats. Haar genrecollega Amélie Lens landde op de twaalfde plek.

Op de 25ste plaats is met hardstyle dj Mandy opnieuw een Belgische deerne terug te vinden. Justine Szpringer, die vroeger deel uitmaakte van 2 Empress, vervolledigt het lijstje op de 71ste positie.