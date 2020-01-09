Anderhalf jaar na zijn dood: Mac Miller brengt vrijdag nieuw album uit LV

09 januari 2020

06u47

Bron: ANP 1 Muziek Bijna anderhalf jaar na de dood van Mac Miller verschijnt er vrijdag een nieuw album van de rapper. Dat heeft de familie van de rapper woensdag bekendgemaakt op sociale media.

De Amerikaan, die op 26-jarige leeftijd overleed aan een overdosis, werkte voor zijn dood hard aan de nieuwe plaat. "Malcolm zat midden in het proces van het album dat bij Swimming hoort, Circles genaamd. Twee verschillende stijlen die elkaar complimenteren en samen een cirkel vormen. Zwemmen in cirkels was het concept", aldus de familie van de rapper.

Net als op zijn vijfde album Swimming (2018) werkte hij voor Circles samen met onder anderen producer Jon Brion. Brion heeft de plaat dan ook afgemaakt. "We zijn Jon en alle anderen die deze moeilijke en emotionele taak hebben vervuld om dit werk uit te brengen voor altijd dankbaar."

De familie Miller vond het moeilijk om het album aan te kondigen, maar wist zeker dat de rapper zou willen dat zijn fans Circles zouden horen. "We hopen dat jullie de tijd nemen om ernaar te luisteren. De uitdrukking op zijn gezicht wanneer mensen naar hem luisterden, zegt alles.”