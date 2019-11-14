Amerikaanse rapper Waka Flocka Flame boycot Nederland vanwege Zwarte Piet SDE

14 november 2019

14u35

Bron: ANP 2 Muziek De Amerikaanse rapper Waka Flocka Flame (33) treedt niet meer in Nederland op zolang Zwarte Piet niet wordt afgeschaft. Dat heeft hij donderdag laten weten op Instagram.

“Nederland, ik kan dit verdomme niet geloven”, schrijft de Amerikaanse rapper Waka Flocka Flame op zijn Instagram-pagina. “Ik ben zo teleurgesteld omdat jullie me altijd zoveel liefde getoond hebben. Man, dit doet pijn.” En hij geeft aan dat hij niets meer met Nederland te maken wil hebben “tot jullie je excuses aanbieden en deze klotefeestdag afschaffen.”

De 33-jarige rapper is populair in Nederland. Hij trad de afgelopen jaren meerdere malen op, onder meer op de festivals Appelsap en Woo Hah! en in de Melkweg in Amsterdam. Zijn oproep krijgt steun van onder meer de Nederlandse actrice Hadewych Minis. In de VS is al vaker kritiek geuit op het racistische karakter van Zwarte Piet. Onder meer de Verenigde Naties schreven een rapport waarin de traditie werd veroordeeld en werd opgeroepen Piet aan te passen. Ook Kim Kardashian reageerde onlangs nog op de traditie.