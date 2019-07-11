A$AP Rocky cancelt Europese concerten in juli, ook Dour Festival en Tomorrowland afgezegd SD

08u22 4 Muziek A$AP Rocky zal op zondag 14 juli en zondag 21 juli niet in ons land te zien zijn op Dour Festival en Tomorrowland. De Amerikaanse rapper heeft alle Europese concerten die in juli gepland stonden, afgezegd. Rocky zit momenteel in de cel in Zweden.

In een statement aan het Spaanse Sónar-festival laat het management van de Amerikaanse rapper weten dat alle Europese concerten in juli afgelast worden. “A$AP Rocky wordt momenteel voor onbepaalde tijd vastgehouden in een Zweedse gevangenis omdat hij zichzelf verdedigd heeft tijdens een geschil dat heeft plaatsgevonden. Vanwege deze ongelukkige situatie, is hij gedwongen om zijn Europese festival- en tourdata in juli te cancellen”, klinkt het.

Door de afzegging moeten verschillende Europese shows, waaronder het Splash Festival in Duitsland, Dour Festival en Tomorrowland in België, Atlas Weekend in Oekraïne en Carroponte in Italië op zoek naar vervanging. Of A$AP Rocky in augustus opnieuw zal kunnen optreden, is nog maar de vraag. De rapper zit in de cel voor de mishandeling van een man in Stockholm. Rocky beweert dat hij uit zelfverdediging handelde. Heel wat beroemdheden hebben ondertussen hun steun uitgesproken, en er is zelfs een petitie opgestart om hem uit de cel te halen, waar de leefomstandigheden ‘onmenselijk’ zouden zijn.