8 afgelaste concerten: wat is er aan de hand met Madonna? LV

21 januari 2020

08u00

Bron: Independent 1 Muziek Madonna heeft al voor de achtste keer een concert tijdens haar huidige tournee gecanceld. Dat deed ze 2,5 uur voor ze het podium op moest in Lissabon. Fans maken zich zorgen om de 61-jarige zangeres en vragen zich af wat er aan de hand is.

Zo’n 2,5 uur voor dat Madonna op het podium zou staan in Lissabon, Portugal, kregen fans een mailtje dat de show werd afgelast. Heel wat toeschouwers waren al aanwezig in de zaal en moesten teleurgesteld afdruipen. Het is al de 8ste keer dat het gebeurt tijdens de huidige tournee van Madonna, en dat baart heel wat fans zorgen. De zangeres plaatste een korte boodschap op Instagram waarin ze iedereen bedankt. “Sorry dat ik vanavond moest afzeggen, maar ik moet luisteren naar mijn lichaam en rusten.”

Eerder moesten al shows in Los Angeles, Miami, New York en Boston afgezegd worden. De oorzaak zou de slechte knie van Madonna zijn, maar daar blijft het management van de zangeres opvallend vaag over. Op 27 januari begint ze aan 15 concerten in Londen, maar of ze die allemaal zal uitvoeren, is niet duidelijk.