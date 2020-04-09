20 seconden handen wassen? Dit zijn de leukste liedjes om dat te timen MVO

09 april 2020

17u59 2 Muziek Ondertussen weten we allemaal al heel goed dat we onze handen moeten wassen wanneer we buiten zijn geweest: #samentegencorona. Om alle bacteriën ook echt weg te krijgen, raden experts aan om je handen twintig seconden lang onder de kraan te houden. “Als je het liedje ‘Happy Birthday’ zingt, duurt het net lang genoeg”, geeft men als voorbeeld. Maar er zijn nog véél toffere liedjes - voor degenen onder ons die niet elke dag jarig zijn - om te zingen terwijl je schrobt.

Zangeres Gloria Gaynor kwam er bijvoorbeeld achter dat haar hitsong ‘I Will Survive’ precies in die categorie past, en dat kon ze niet laten liggen. Ze postte een video van zichzelf op het sociale medium TikTok, waarop ze haar handen wast terwijl ze ‘I Will Survive’ zingt. “Ik wil zo veel mogelijk mensen aansporen om dit ook te doen”, zegt ze daarna. “Zo verzetten we ons samen tegen corona! Zet je video online met de hashtag #IWillSurviveChallenge en wie weet zie ik hem dan wel passeren!”

Sindsdien gingen vele Twitteraars op zoek naar gelijkaardige nummers, en de resultaten mogen er zijn!

1. Billie Eilish - ‘Bad Guy’

Hand Washing PSA:



Singing the chorus of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” with warm soapy water is a full 20 seconds.



... Duh. Joey Palacios(@ Joeycules) link

Billie Eilish to the rescue! Wanneer je de terugkerende lyrics uit haar recentste hit ‘Bad Guy’ zingt tijdens het wassen van je handen, duurt dat precies twintig seconden:

“So you’re a tough guy/Like it really rough guy/Just can’t get enough guy/Chest always so puffed guy/I’m that bad type/Make your mama sad type/Make your girlfriend mad type/Might seduce your dad type/I’m the bad guy/Duh”

2. The Killers - ‘Mr. Brightside’

Mr Brightside has a 20 second chorus. So all my white people will now have THE song to sing while washing your hands. #CoronaVirusChallenge #coronavirus JohnnyMFT(@ JohnnyMFT) link

Het bekende nummer van The Killers was ook een vaak terugkerende suggestie. Wanneer je het refrein zingt terwijl je je handen wast zijn ze zeker helemaal proper:

“Jealousy, turning saints into the sea/Swimming through sick lullabies, choking on your alibis/But it’s just the price I pay, destiny is calling me/Open up my eager eyes, ’cause I’m Mr. Brightside”

3. Backstreet Boys - ‘Shape Of My Heart’

Fans van de Backstreet Boys hadden meteen door dat ook het refrein van ‘Shape Of My Heart’ zich hier perfect toe leent:

“Looking back on the things I’ve done/I was trying to be someone/I played my part/kept you in the dark/Now let me show you the shape of my heart.”

4. Smash Mouth - ‘All Star’

En voor wie er wat meer beat achter wil, is er uiteraard ook nog ‘All Star’ van Smash Mouth:

“Hey now, you’re an all star/Get your game on, go play/Hey now, you’re a rock star/Get the show on, get paid/And all that glitters is gold/Only shooting stars break the mold”

5. Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

FUN HANDWASHING TIP:

20 seconds is precisely the amount of time from "I see a little silhouetto of a man" to "I'm just a poor boy nobody loves me" in Bohemian Rhapsody, and is way more fun to sing while you wash your hands than that Happy Birthday bullshit. Karen 🦎(@ KarennChameleon) link

Eentje voor gevorderden. Fans van Queen die de tekst van hun grootste hit, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ van voor tot achter kennen, kunnen zich hiermee amuseren:

“I see a little silhouetto of a man/Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?/Thunderbolt and lightning, very, very frightening me/(Galileo) Galileo, (Galileo) Galileo, Galileo Figaro magnifico/But I’m just a poor boy, nobody loves me”

6. Beyoncé - ‘Love On Top’

Liever eentje van een ware popdiva? Het kon niet anders dan dat ook Beyoncé een nummer voor ons klaarhad. Het refrein van ‘Love On Top’, om precies te zijn:

“Baby it’s you/ You’re the one I love/ You’re the one I need/ You’re the only one I see/ Come on baby it’s you/ You’re the one that gives your all/ You’re the one I can always call/ When I need to make everything stop/ Finally you put my love on top”

7. Dolly Parton - ‘Jolene’

De golden oldies werken ook, en dan met name deze klepper van Dolly Parton:

“Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ I’m begging of you please don’t take my man/ Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ Please don’t take him just because you can”

8. Toto - ‘Africa’

Wie het nog altijd niet beu is om deze wereldhit mee te zingen heeft geluk, want ook het refrein van ‘Africa’ is een optie:

“It’s gonna take a lot to drag me away from you/ There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do/ I bless the rains down in Africa/ Gonna take some time to do the things we never had”

9. Lizzo - ‘Truth Hurts’

‘Truth Hurts’ maakte van Lizzo een wereldfenomeen, en blijkbaar ook een redder in nood in tijden van corona:

“Why men great ‘til they gotta be great?/ Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face/ Best friend sat me down in the salon chair/ Shampoo press, get you out of my hair/ Fresh photos with the bomb lighting/ New man on the Minnesota Vikings/ Truth hurts, needed something more exciting/ Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay”

10. Culture Club - ‘Karma Chameleon’

En tot slot een nummertje dat we allemaal kennen uit de karaokebar:

“Karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleon/ You come and go, you come and go/ Loving would be easy if your colours were like my dreams/ Red, gold and green, red, gold and green”