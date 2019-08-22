“We houden zijn prachtige melodieën in leven”: David Guetta eert Avicii met bijzondere remix TDS

22 augustus 2019

Vanaf het moment dat Avicii vorig jaar in april overleed, wilde collega-dj David Guetta (51) iets doen om hem te eren. De Fransman heeft nu eindelijk iets gevonden, deelt hij op Instagram.

De 51-jarige David heeft een remix gemaakt van Avicii’s single ‘Heaven’ die op de in juni verschenen plaat TIM staat. “Toen ik #Heaven voor het eerst hoorde, was ik totaal overdonderd door het geluid, de teksten en zang van Chris Martin”, schrijft de dj. “Ik stelde mijn idee voor aan zijn familie en gelukkig vonden ze het een goed idee.”

David ging aan de slag en is erg trots op het eindresultaat. “Ik denk dat het geweldig is dat we zijn nalatenschap eren en zijn prachtige melodieën zo in leven te kunnen houden omdat hij zoveel mensen ermee geïnspireerd heeft, inclusief mij.”

Avicii, die in het echt Tim Bergling heette, maakte vorig jaar op 28-jarige leeftijd een einde aan zijn leven. De opbrengsten van het album TIM gaan naar de Tim Bergling Foundation, de stichting die zijn ouders oprichtten voor jongeren die kampen met psychische problemen en suïcidale gedachten.