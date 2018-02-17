"Marilyn Manson had zenuwinzinking op het podium"
Na drie liedjes ontspoorde het concert volgens aanwezigen volledig. Op Instagram fans tekeer over het "bizarre gedrag" van Manson, die in november zijn tournee voor het album 'Heaven Upside Down' hervatte.
De muzikant heeft een zwaar jaar achter de rug: nadat een decorstuk vorig jaar op hem viel tijdens een concert, liep hij een dubbele beenbreuk op. Hij ontsloeg zijn bassist Twiggy Ramirez nadat deze van seksueel wangedrag werd beschuldigd en een voormalige gitarist van de groep overleed aan darmkanker.
Manson en zijn band speelden weinig volledige songs, de muzikanten zetten nummers in maar Manson zelf mompelde en klaagde tegen het publiek in plaats van te zingen. Na een uur en een kwartier vertrok hij. Veel fans waren boos, anderen reageerden vooral verdrietig omdat het niet goed met Manson lijkt te gaan. "Het was moeilijk om te zien dat een artiest er zo slecht aan toe kan zijn," aldus een bezoeker op Instagram, die erbij vermeldde dat Manson ook duidelijk onder invloed was.
I wish I could say last nights show was amazing, but it was just awful. Manson came out with a bang but the whole thing deteriorated very quickly. A couple songs in, he went into a conversation with the crowd about how much we loved him (or not). Asked for cheering and the usual rock star ego stuff. That's fine, and everyone did their best to scream as long as we could. But once it got to be 10 minutes of begging for adoration and no music, I think we all started to realize something was wrong. Once he was temporarily satisfied, it didn't improve. They would start songs only to screech them to a halt a minute in. There were very drawn out versions of songs where Manson mostly rambled on about our lack of love and other bizarre things. After an hour and fifteen minutes of this, he threw his microphone and left the stage. House lights came on a couple minutes later. I don't think they completed more than 4 songs. ▪️ It's clear he was under the influence of something. Which, let's be honest, is not that strange for a rock star. But this was something different. He couldn't seem to pull it together to deliver a performance even mediocre at best. It was distressing to see an artist you care about in such a bad state. Many people were yelling "Fuck you!", chanting and booing, especially at the end. But I wasn't really angry. I was sad and bewildered. He seemed desperately in need of emotional and physical care. I know he's been hit with a bunch of personal losses within a few months, so it is easy to see how that could be affecting him (though I can't speak for how he really feels inside, of course). Maybe it was a one-time bad night. We all have those sometimes. But if not, I really hope he gets help because what I witnessed was not good. It was the strangest, saddest and worst concert I've ever been to, and I've been to a lot. #marilynmanson
60 Likes, 22 Comments - kim (@saturn.ascends) on Instagram: "I wish I could say last nights show was amazing, but it was just awful. Manson came out with a bang..."
Reacties