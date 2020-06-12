‘#LikeMe’-actrice Camille Dhont haalt platencontract binnen LOV

12 juni 2020

14u13 1 Muziek Camille Dhont kreeg een wel heel speciaal cadeau voor haar 19e verjaardag: een platencontract. De Westvlaamse actrice/zangeres, bekend van haar rol in de Ketnetserie ‘#LikeMe’, mag aansluiten bij platenfirma CNR.

Naast haar rol als Camille in ‘#LikeMe’, zal Dhont deze zomer al starten met het werken aan haar eerste album. Ze tekende daarvoor een platencontract bij CNR, en krijgt de hulp van Regi als muziekproducer en Niels William als manager. De soloplaat zou al begin volgend jaar moeten verschijnen.

“Camille zong al de titelsong in van mijn nieuw album ‘Vergeet De Tijd’. Tijdens de opnames was ik meteen van mijn sokken geblazen. Wat een stem en uitstraling! Zonder twijfel een toptalent”, zegt Regi. “Ik ben dan ook blij dat ik samen met mijn creatief team en met extra steun vanuit onze muziekuitgeverij Tousensemble Publishing met Camille de studio in kan duiken om haar eerste album vorm te geven. Zonder zomeroptredens kan alle tijd en creativiteit naar deze muzikale uitdaging stromen samen met Camille. Ik ben ervan overtuigd dat 2021 zal knallen voor Camille.”