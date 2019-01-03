‘Gestopte’ dj Hardwell verrast fans met splinternieuwe dancetrack Tom Tates

Fans van de wereldberoemde dj Hardwell - die in oktober vorig jaar stopte met optreden om meer aandacht te kunnen geven aan zijn privéleven - zijn in hun nopjes nu Robbert van de Corput (zijn echte naam) de release van een nieuw nummer heeft aangekondigd. Morgen verschijnt zijn dancetrack Being Alive.

Being Alive is, zo maakte Hardwell vandaag op sociale media bekend, niet helemaal vers van de pers. Vorig jaar zomer liet hij het nummer voor de eerste keer horen tijdens festival Tomorrowland. Maar nu wordt het officieel uitgebracht. “Ik begin het nieuwe jaar met een knal. Wie is er klaar voor nieuwe energie van Hardwell?”, schrijft hij op Instagram waar de dj zo ongeveer wordt bedolven onder tienduizenden positieve reacties.

Hardwell kwam in september vorig jaar met een verklaring die als een bom insloeg in de internationale muziekwereld. “Er zijn zo veel wegen die ik graag zou willen verkennen, maar 24 uur per dag Hardwell zijn laat te weinig energie, liefde, creativiteit en aandacht over voor mijn leven om dat als een normaal persoon te doen. Het voelt als een achtbaan die niet meer stopt.”

De dj schrapte vervolgens ‘voor onbepaalde tijd’ alle doelen, interviews, deadlines en releasedata uit zijn agenda. Hardwells laatste solo-optreden was tijdens het Amsterdam Dance Event op 18 oktober. Bij die gelegenheid kondigde hij aan altijd muziek te blijven maken. “Ik zal het nooit loslaten en zal er altijd naar streven contact te houden met mijn fans.”

Steun

Ook bedankt hij zijn fans voor alle steun. “Het is jouw liefde en toewijding voor alles wat ik heb gedaan dat me heeft geholpen op meer manieren te ontwikkelen dan ik ooit had kunnen bedenken, en ik besef dat ik alles aan jullie verschuldigd ben. Mijn oprechte hoop is dat we samen deze reis kunnen voortzetten. Ik wil sterker dan ooit terugkomen, maar voorlopig zal ik vooral mezelf blijven.”

Hardwell, die in 2012 kampte met een burn-out, werd door muziekmagazine DJ Mag verschillende keren uitgeroepen tot beste dj ter wereld. Daarmee schaarde hij zich in hetzelfde rijtje als Tiësto, Armin van Buuren en Martin Garrix. Het inkomen van Hardwell werd door Business Insider geschat op 11,8 miljoen euro per jaar.

De beslissing van de dj, die in 2013 en 2014 tot populairste van de wereld werd gekozen, kwam als donderslag bij heldere hemel, al worstelen de laatste jaren veel meer collega’s in de scene met mentale problemen. Dieptepunt was de zelfgekozen dood van de Zweedse DJ Avicii, echte naam Tim Bergling, in april 2018. “Ik denk dat de dood van Tim wel iets bij Robbert teweeg heeft gebracht”, verklaarde Anna Knaup, de manager van Hardwell. “Dat hij dacht: ja, ik moet ook voor mezelf kiezen.”