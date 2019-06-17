‘Arcade’ van Duncan Laurence werd al 50 miljoen keer beluisterd op Spotify KD

17 juni 2019

21u39

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Duncan Laurence (25) is in de zevende hemel. Zijn liedje ‘Arcade’ is inmiddels ruim vijftig miljoen keer beluisterd via Spotify. De Eurovisiesongfestivalwinnaar viert dat succes op Instagram met een foto uit de oude doos.

"Als deze kleine Duncan had geweten dat zijn eerste single ooit de oren van meer dan 50.000.000 mensen op Spotify zou bereiken, zou zijn lach vijftig keer groter zijn geweest", schreef de zanger bij een foto van een kleine krullenbol. "Of niet, want hij zou niet hebben geweten wat Spotify is.”

Duncan wekt veel vertederende reacties op met zijn jeugdfoto. Eerder op de dag vierde hij zijn streamingmijlpaal al op Twitter. Daar liet hij weten "in de wolken" te zijn.