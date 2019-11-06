Muy caliente! Debby Gommeren is Playmate van het jaar in Mexico IDR

06 november 2019

06u54 0 Showbizz Het Vlaamse model Debby Gommeren is door Playboy Mexico verkozen tot Playmate van het jaar. “Ik ben superblij”, aldus de Antwerpse schone.

Een paar maanden nadat Debby in Maleisië tweede werd bij ‘Miss Fashion World’, heeft ze een nog grotere overwinning beet. Nadat ze een maand geleden ontdekte dat ze genomineerd was als ‘Playmate of the year Mexico 2019', sleepte ze die titel ook effectief in de wacht. Als beloning is ze in december te bewonderen in het mannenblad.

“Echt, mijn jaar kan niet meer stuk”, aldus Debby. “In 2018 stond ik al eens met een shoot in Playboy Mexico. Dat ik nu ben uitgeroepen tot hun favoriete Playmate: een hele eer. En zeker als je bedenkt dat het op basis van de stemmen van het publiek beslist wordt. Eerlijk? Ik ben vooral verbaasd dat de meeste mensen voor mij hebben gekozen. Er was heel wat concurrentie, en dan vooral van Amerikaanse meisjes. Zij hebben meestal heel wat volgers op hun sociale media, waardoor ik die titel echt niet verwacht had. Ik wil dan ook iedereen bedanken die me aan de overwinning heeft geholpen.”