Musicalactrice Deborah De Ridder is voor het eerst mama geworden DBJ

24 december 2018

06u45 0 Showbizz Deborah De Ridder (36) heeft haar eerste kindje gekregen. De musicalactrice uit onder meer ‘Annie’ en ‘Evita’ is bevallen van een dochtertje.

Deborah en haar partner Marnix Kaufmann noemden hun dochter Lotje. “Lief klein meisje, je maakt ons hart zo groot, al ons later is met jou!”, schrijft de actrice op Instagram. Het baby’tje woog bij geboorte 3,5 kg (en geen 3500 kg, denken wij) en was 52 cm groot.

Deborah De Ridder werd een tiental jaar geleden bekend ­dankzij haar overwinning in de VTM-talentenjacht ‘Op Zoek naar Maria’, waaraan ze de hoofdrol in de Vlaamse versie van ‘The Sound of Music’ overhield. Daarna speelde ze mee in onder meer ‘Annie’, ‘Evita’ en ‘Roodkapje’.