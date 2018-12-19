Morgen naar ‘40-45'? Studio 100 biedt laatste tickets aan KD

19 december 2018

12u19

Bron: Studio 100 3 Showbizz Er zijn enkele tickets vrijgekomen voor de avondvoorstelling van ‘40-45' die morgen plaatsvindt. Dat meldt Studio 100 op Instagram.

“Het leven is aan de rappe”, zo laat Studio 100 weten dat er nog enkele tickets over zijn voor de avondvoorstelling van ‘40-45’ die morgen plaatsvindt in Puurs. De goedkoopste tickets beginnen aan € 44,95. De duurste plekken kosten € 88,95. Om hoeveel tickets het precies gaat, is niet geweten. Op de ticketwebsite heeft men het over ‘laatste tickets’ en ‘beperkte beschikbaarheid’. Snel zijn is dus de boodschap.

De voorstelling begint om 20.30 uur in het Studio 100 Pop-up Theater in Puurs. ‘40-45’ vertelt het verhaal van twee broers, vertolkt door Jelle Cleymans en Jonas Van Geel, die elk hun eigen ideologie volgen tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog. Terwijl de ene bij het verzet gaat, sluit de andere zich aan bij de Duitsers. Al een recordaantal Vlamingen zagen de musical.

De voorstelling waarvoor nog tickets beschikbaar zijn, wordt gespeeld door de groene cast. Die bestaat naast Jelle Cleymans en Jonas Van Geel uit Nathalie Meskens, Herbert Flack, Ann Tuts en Lucas Van den Eynde.

Wie nog een ticket voor morgenavond wil boeken, kan dat via deze link.