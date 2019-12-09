Mooi of bizar? Alisa uit ‘Ex on the beach: Double Dutch’ kiest voor ‘duivelslippen’ IDR

17u00 0 Showbizz Ze nam twee keer deel aan ‘Ex on the beach: Double Dutch’, maar de afgelopen dagen ging realitygezicht Alisa Megastar om een heel andere reden over de tongen. Het lijkt er immers op dat de blondine zich liet verleiden tot ‘duivelslippen’, de nieuwste trend in beautyland.

Zelf lijkt Alisa heel erg tevreden met het resultaat, maar haar volgers zijn heel wat minder enthousiast. Los van de risico’s (zo kan je weefsel afsterven als de filler in je bloed terechtkomt, nvdr), zijn er heel wat mensen die Alisa’s nieuwe look als oerlelijk en compleet gestoord omschrijven. Anderen twijfelen dan weer of ze dit echt heeft laten doen. Zo reageert onder andere ‘Temptation Island’-verleidster Demi dat ze er zeker van is dat Alisa Photoshop heeft gebruikt om tot dit resultaat te komen. Oordeel vooral zelf, denken wij dan...