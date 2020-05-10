MOMBITS. Bekend Vlaanderen zet mama’s in de bloemetjes voor Moederdag TDS

10 mei 2020

09u41

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Vandaag worden alle mama’s in de bloemetjes gezet, en ook bekend Vlaanderen doet daar vrolijk aan mee. De ene geniet van een relaxte dag, voor de andere is het de eerste Moederdag als mama. Dit artikel wordt doorheen de dag aangevuld. Kijk mee!

“Lieve mamsie, vandaag is het uw dag”, schrijft James Cooke. “Gelukkige moederdag ♡ Bedankt voor alles wat je doet en de perfecte mama die je bent. Altijd daar, altijd klaar. Zou je zo graag nog eens knuffelen... Het komt eraan, ik beloof het!”

Voor Astrid Coppens is het de eerste moederdag als ouder. “Mama zijn is zo’n ongelooflijk gevoel en het is extra speciaal om mijn eerste moederdag te vieren ♡ Gelukkige moederdag voor alle mama’s!”

Ook Evi Hanssen zet haar mama in de verf. “Als iedereen post dat ze de beste mama hebben, moet ik dat wel even rechtzetten”, stelt ze. “WANT IK HEB DE BESTE MOEDER!”

“Mama, bedankt voor alles. Ik zie je graag”, laat ook Christoff weten.

Tatyana Beloy bracht haar moeder een bezoekje, mét mondmaskers. “Dikke kus van je lieve dochter en mama in spe”, aldus Tatyana, die in verwachting is van haar eerste kindje.

En ook Adriaan Van den Hoof trok naar Instagram om er zijn moeder in de bloemetjes te zetten.