Mol Elisabet toont hoe goed ze kan zingen in filmpje op Instagram

09 juni 2019

18u15 1 Showbizz Dat Elisabet ‘De Mol’ Haesevoet een aardig nootje kan zingen wisten de trouwe kijkers van ‘De Mol’ al sinds de karaokeproef. Naar aanleiding van haar tweede huwelijksverjaardag plaatste de blondine nu een filmpje op Instagram waarin dat wordt bevestigd.

In het filmpje is te zien hoe Elisabet in haar bruidsjurk een cover zingt van ‘Michel’, een van de grote hits van de Nederlandse zangeres Anouk. “Vandaag twee jaar getrouwd met deze kanjer”, schrijft ze erbij. De versie van de mol mag er absoluut wezen. Klik in de onderstaande post naar rechts om haar versie te horen.

