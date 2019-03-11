Model Sylvie Meis poseert voor het eerst op de rode loper met haar nieuwe vriend

“Dit is natuurlijk een heel apart gevoel. Dat je terugvliegt en denkt: nu komt de première, we hebben elkaar daar ontmoet.” Traditiegetrouw gaf de erg op haar privacy gestelde blondine verder niets prijs over haar privéleven. Ook Bart Willemsen hield zijn kaken stijf op elkaar. Wel ging Meis kort in op het feit dat ze als Nederlandse al ruim tien jaar in Duitsland woont. Ze ging daar wonen toen ze nog getrouwd was met haar toenmalige echtgenoot: voetballer Rafael van der Vaart. Het stel besloot in 2013 te gaan scheiden. “Het is eigenlijk best merkwaardig omdat ik hier geen familie heb.” Maar haar 13-jarige zoon Damián, geboren tijdens haar huwelijk met Van der Vaart, voelt zich er ook op zijn gemak.

In Duitsland timmert Sylvie niet alleen aan de weg als tv-presentatrice. Ze runt als zakenvrouw ook met succes een bedrijf dat lingerie en zonnebrillen op de markt brengt. Volgens Meis gaat haar succes in Duitsland ook in Nederland niet onopgemerkt voorbij. Ze vertelt dat Nederlanders zelfs een beetje trots op haar zijn, dat ze succes heeft in het grote Duitsland. “Aanvankelijk zeiden ze nog: ach, daar heb je weer zo'n voetbalvrouw, die haalt een paar keer de voorpagina's en verdwijnt vervolgens weer van het toneel. Dat heb ik weerlegd. Ik heb zelf echt iets opgebouwd in Duitsland.”

Sylvie Meis verbrak vorig jaar zomer haar nog prille relatie met de Nederlandse dermatoloog Sander Klieverik. Daarna kwam de Spaanse zakenman op haar pad. Tot oktober 2017 was ze verloofd met zakenman Charbel Aouad uit Dubai, daarvoor datete ze onder meer de Zwitserse nachtclubeigenaar Maurice Mobetie, de Franse zakenman Guillaume Zarka, de Amerikaanse investeringsbankier Samuel Deutsch en tussendoor ook nog een piloot.