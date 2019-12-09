Miss Zuid-Afrika gekroond tot Miss Universe, Angeline Flor Pua haalt top 20 niet
Zozibini Tunzi is alvast blij met haar toch wel symbolische overwinning. “Ik ben opgegroeid in een wereld waarin een vrouw die eruitziet zoals ik, met mijn huidskleur en mijn haar, nooit als mooi werd beschouwd. Maar het is tijd dat daar verandering in komt. Ik wil dat kinderen naar mij kunnen kijken en zo zichzelf kunnen zien. Ik geloof in natuurlijke schoonheid en wil vrouwen aanmoedigen om van zichzelf te houden, precies zoals ze zijn.”
Ze is de eerste zwarte Miss Universe die gekroond wordt sinds Leila Lopes in 2011. Tunzi is tevens een vrouwenrechtenactiviste, die in Zuid-Afrika actief deelneemt aan acties. “Ik hoop dat ik met deze titel de aandacht kan vestigen op de strijd tegen geweld tegen vrouwen. Mensen die weten dat dat fout is moeten rolmodellen worden voor zij die dat nog niet doorhebben.”
Een andere opvallende kandidate dit jaar was Miss Myanmar, genaamd Swe Zin Htet, die de eerste openlijk lesbische deelneemster aan de verkiezing was. De 21-jarige Htet kwam daar bewust mee naar buiten rondom de Miss-verkiezing.
Steve Harvey opnieuw in de fout
Vier jaar na zijn blunder waarbij hij de verkeerde Miss uitriep tot winnares, maakte presentator Steve Harvey opnieuw een fout. Ditmaal kondigde hij de verkeerde winnares aan in de categorie Kostuum. Tijdens de uitreiking wees hij Miss Filipijnen aan als winnares in die categorie. De foto van de dame die getoond werd, en die naast hem stond, was echter Miss Maleisië, zo maakte ze hem duidelijk.
Steve probeerde het voorval te redden door uit te leggen waardoor hij de fout inging. ,,Ik lees dit net op de autocue, jullie moeten daar echt mee kappen hoor’’, aldus Steve, doelend op de producers van de show. ,,Ik kan echt wel lezen en hoor net in mijn oortje dat ze het gaan aanpassen. Dit gebeurde in 2015 ook al, toen haalden ze ook zo’n geintje met me uit. Maar goed, dit is dus Miss Maleisië met een prachtig kostuum.’’
In 2015 kondigde Harvey per ongeluk Miss Colombia aan als winnares, terwijl Miss Filipijnen de echte winnares was.
Angeline Flor Pua, de Belgische kandidate, haalde het niet tot de top 20. Jammer én opvallend, want de 24-jarige kandidate werd nochtans beschouwd als één van de topfavorieten. Mede omdat ze zo’n interessant levensverhaal heeft. Angeline heeft namelijk niet alleen de looks van een topmodel, ze is ook piloot.
