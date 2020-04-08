Miss België Celine Van Ouytsel verliest oma aan coronavirus LOV

08 april 2020

11u18 6 Showbizz Droevig nieuws voor Miss België Celine Van Ouytsel (23). Nadat ze vorig week liet weten dat haar oma besmet werd met het coronavirus en werd opgenomen in het ziekenhuis, heeft haar moeke de strijd nu verloren. “Jouw doorzettingsvermogen, vriendelijkheid en moed zal ons altijd blijven inspireren”, schrijft Celine op Instagram.

Twee weken terug liet Celine (23) via haar Instagram Stories weten dat haar oma Gaby het coronavirus had opgelopen. “Sindsdien schommelde haar gezondheid”, vertelde de Kempense schone. “De voorbije dagen ging het goed, maar ondertussen is oma opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. We kunnen nu alleen maar hopen dat alles in orde komt met haar”, vertelde Celine op 3 april aan deze krant. “Ze is een doorzetter en een vechter. Hopelijk kan ze deze smerige ziekte verslaan, zodat ik haar binnenkort een dikke knuffel kan geven!”

Woensdagochtend meldt Celine op Instagram dat Gaby de strijd tegen het virus verloren heeft. “Het heeft niet mogen zijn... Wat ben ik trots dat ik jouw kleindochter mocht zijn. Jouw doorzettingsvermogen, vriendelijkheid en moed zal ons altijd blijven inspireren. Jij droeg mij op handen, ik draag je in mijn hart.”