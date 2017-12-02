Millie Bobby Brown deelt ontroerende boodschap over vulkaanalarm in Bali
Nog maar 13 jaar oud en toch kunnen we er al zo veel goeds over schrijven: Millie Bobby Brown. De actrice was op vakantie door Australië en bezocht daarna Bali. Daar strandde de actrice door het vulkaanalarm, haar uitstap die 4 dagen had moeten duren, werd er eentje van 10 dagen. In Bali vertoont de vulkaan Moung Agung al enkele weken heel wat activiteit. Tot nu toe is de impact beperkt gebleven tot het eiland zelf, maar als hij echt uitbarst zou dat volgens wetenschappers effect kunnen hebben op de hele wereld.
Millie deelde een post via Twitter en Instagram waarbij ze het personeel van het hotel waar ze verbleef bedankt en de bewoners van het eiland moed en liefde toestuurt.
Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that I have been in Bali after traveling through Australia. I wasn’t able to return home after a four day break turned into 10 days due to the volcano. I would really love to thank all of the staff at the @themuliabali for taking such good care of us while having to extend our stay here; I cannot thank you enough! Also, to the Balinese people who are the sweetest, kindest and most humble people I've ever met. But most of all, my thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives have been affected by this. I truly hope everyone there stays safe. Sending all my love to Bali❤️ Until next time 🙏❤️ @virginaustralia
