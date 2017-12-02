Millie Bobby Brown deelt ontroerende boodschap over vulkaanalarm in Bali EVDB

17u21

Bron: express 0 Photo News Showbizz De 'Stranger Things'-actrice zat zelf vast in Bali nadat het luchtruim er werd afgesloten wegens een vulkaanalarm. Nu deelt ze een post waarin ze iedereen een hart onder de riem steekt.

Nog maar 13 jaar oud en toch kunnen we er al zo veel goeds over schrijven: Millie Bobby Brown. De actrice was op vakantie door Australië en bezocht daarna Bali. Daar strandde de actrice door het vulkaanalarm, haar uitstap die 4 dagen had moeten duren, werd er eentje van 10 dagen. In Bali vertoont de vulkaan Moung Agung al enkele weken heel wat activiteit. Tot nu toe is de impact beperkt gebleven tot het eiland zelf, maar als hij echt uitbarst zou dat volgens wetenschappers effect kunnen hebben op de hele wereld.

Millie deelde een post via Twitter en Instagram waarbij ze het personeel van het hotel waar ze verbleef bedankt en de bewoners van het eiland moed en liefde toestuurt.