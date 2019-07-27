Miley Cyrus is fan van Angèle: “Schattigste tanden ooit” TK

08u52 1 Showbizz In eigen land kan je haar gerust een grote naam noemen, maar nu is Angèle ook goed op weg om internationaal furore te maken. Haar nieuwste Instagrampost trok immers de aandacht van een echte wereldster. Niemand minder dan Miley Cyrus blijkt fan van de Belgische zangeres.

Persoonlijk waren wij tot weinig in staat de afgelopen dagen (behalve uitgeteld in de zetel puffen), maar voor Angèle was de hittegolf en het breken van het warmterecord een bron van inspiratie. Ze schreef een nummer over de klimaatverandering en de opwarming van de aarde, dat ze vervolgens op Instagram postte. “De hittegolf, de 42 graden, de alarmerende artikelen over de toestand van onze planeet en de kritiek op Greta Thunberg inspireerden me”, schreef ze bij de post. Ze roept in de song op tot actie en vraagt zich af wanneer we zullen beseffen dat het te laat is.

Angèle werd meteen overspoeld door positieve reacties: de post werd intussen al meer dan een half miljoen keer geliket. Het nummer trok zelfs de aandacht van een heuse wereldster: niemand minder dan Miley Cyrus liet een reactie achter in de comments. Ze miste daarbij wel helemaal het punt dat Angèle wilde maken, want Cyrus had het enkel over ‘de schattigste tanden ooit’.