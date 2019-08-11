Miley Cyrus en Liam Hemsworth alweer uit elkaar Redactie

11 augustus 2019

05u09

Bron: AD.nl 0 Showbizz De Amerikaanse zangeres-actrice Miley Cyrus (26) en acteur Liam Hemsworth (29) gaan uit elkaar, nog geen jaar nadat het koppel in december in het diepste geheim in het huwelijksbootje stapte. Dat meldt de Amerikaanse society-website People.

“Liam en Miley hebben afgesproken om uit elkaar te gaan’’, zegt een woordvoerder van Cyrus tegen People in een verklaring. “Zichzelf steeds ontwikkelend en veranderend als partners en individueel, hebben ze besloten dat dit het beste is en dat beiden zich weer gaan focussen op zichzelf en hun carrières. Ze blijven wel toegewijde ouders voor alle dieren die ze samen hebben. Heb alsjeblieft respect voor dat proces en hun privacy.’’

Zonder ring op de foto

De geruchten over een mogelijke breuk tussen Cyrus en Hemsworth staken zaterdag de kop op toen Miley een foto van zichzelf plaatste op Instagram waarop ze geen trouwring droeg.

“Mute me als je niet GESPAMD wilt worden’’, schreef ze bij de foto, waarop ze in een zwarte broek en bijpassend topje met de ogen dicht in een stoel zit. Hoewel ze dus geen trouwring draagt, heeft ze op de foto wel diverse armbanden en kettingen om.

Miley's oudste zus Brandi plaatste vervolgens een commentaar bij de foto: “Boooooooooooooom!’’

De foto is onlangs genomen tijdens Miley’s vakantie in Italië, samen met de Amerikaanse blogster en fashion-ondernemer Kaitlynn Carter. Carter verbrak kort voor die trip haar huwelijk met The Hills-ster Brody Jenner, ook al na niet meer dan een jaar getrouwd te zijn geweest.

Vrijdag plaatste Carter een foto van haar en Miley samen met twee vrienden op het Comomeer.

Knipperlicht

Miley en Liam ontmoetten elkaar in 2009. Ze hadden een paar jaar een turbulente knipperlichtrelatie, voordat hij haar in 2012 ten huwelijk vroeg. Maar de verloving werd verbroken, waarna het koppel zich in 2015 weer verzoende. In december 2018 traden ze dan in het geheim met elkaar in het huwelijk in Franklin, Tennessee.

Dat was kort nadat hun droomhuis in Malibu afbrandde als gevolg van de bosbranden in Californië. De vlammen hadden hun liefdesnest dan wel verwoest, maar ook de liefde tot grote hoogte opgestuwd. Nu lijkt dat vuur dan toch gedoofd.